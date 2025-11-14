NYU students rally at the University Senate, emand no compliance with Trump’s attack on higher education

By staff

New York, NY – On November 13, members of the Students for a Democratic Society rallied in front of the Kimmel Center at NYU, the building where the University Senate meeting was taking place. They rallied to demand NYU do not comply with Trump’s attacks on higher education.

Protestewrs chanted “Education is a right! Not just for the rich and white!” “No Compliance! No wall! Sanctuary for all!” and “How do you spell cowards? N-Y-U!” As they chanted, people stopped to take photos of the rally, many pumped fists in support of the action and some even chanted along while walking by.

Ebtesham Ahmed, member of SDS told the crowd, ““Trump has launched multiple attacks against higher education and marginalized students, NYU, rather than stand by its students, instead has complied with many of these attacks showcasing their cowardice, That is why we are out here demanding NYU end its compliance. We demand a sanctuary campus where NYU will commit to no collaboration with ICE and work to prevent student deportations. We demand a pledge to protect trans rights, specifically protection of access to gender affirming care and safe spaces for trans students.”

Ahmed continued, “We demand a commitment to increasing Black enrollment. We demand a commitment to protecting our cultural programs, no cuts or defunding of ethnic studies, cultural groups and race-based scholarships”

They ended their speech chanting “Dare to struggle! Dare to win!!”

Aaron Keser, another member of SDS stated, “As a student collective, we must share our dissent of NYU's choice to be silent, and their choice of profit over the people they serve. We must make our voices heard so that they can question why they sleep so well at night knowing that every day, they are failing the promise of a diverse, safe campus delivered to their students. Shame on NYU for their self-censorship and encouragement of their faculty and students to do the same!”

The protesters dispersed with a promise to continue taking action and showing up to have their demands heard.

