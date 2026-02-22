NYU Langone cuts gender-affirming care for trans youth

By staff

New York, NY – On February 18, NYU Langone announced that it would cut gender-affirming care for trans youth. In a statement, the hospital said, “given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program.”

The Students for a Democratic Society chapter at NYU, Young Democratic Socialists of America at NYU, and TParty at NYU organized a contingent to attend a citywide protest organized by the Democratic Socialists of America. The contingent met at Garibaldi Plaza, Washington Square Park before travelling to the rally, which took place at the Stonewall National Monument.

Around 60 protesters gathered at the rally to express their outrage at Langone’s decision to reverse gender affirming care. The Democratic Socialists of America announced their campaign to demand public clinics that provide free gender affirming care in New York City using state funds. Several candidates, activists and others spoke to how this decision by Langone affects the very survival of trans youth and how it was necessary to fight to make sure that they continued to get this lifesaving gender-affirming care.

