NYC protest demands justice for Eudes Pierre

By staff

New York, NY – On March 31 at 6 p.m., members of the New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NYAARPR) rallied near the Red Cube art installation in Lower Manhattan, next to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office. NYAARPR was protesting James’ decision two years ago, on that same date, to not pursue charges against the officers who killed Eudes Pierre.

Eudes Pierre, also known by his nickname Erd, was a 26-year-old Haitian American man who was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot ten times by NYPD officers Peter Lan and Conrado Abreu-Gerez on December 20, 2021.

Protesters chanted, “Justice for EP!” and “Say it loud, say it clear, Letitia you’re not welcome here!” They held signs which said, “Fire Peter Lan” and “End qualified immunity,” and distributed literature about the case of Eudes Pierre as well as stickers to passersby. Large stickers with the faces of Peter Lan and Conrado Abreu-Gerez which read “Wanted” were pasted up in the general vicinity. The posters were reportedly difficult for officers to remove.

Members of the Haitian community in NYC were present, due to the family’s Haitian roots and the issue’s connection to the Haitian community. Many people passing by joined the protest briefly to learn about the case, and to take photos.

NYAARPR members were joined by family members of Eudes Pierre, including his mother and cousin. Erdes’s cousin Sheina Bannate gave a speech about removing NYPD officers from mental health responses in NYC.

Also present were members of the Haitian liberation organization Rasanbleman pou Ayiti. One of their members gave a speech which connected Eudes’ death to the experiences of Haitians and Haitian immigrants under imperialism.

NYAARPR working committee members’ speeches covered topics such as the Alliance’s new “Justice for Eudes Pierre” campaign, their “Cops Off the Subway” campaign, and their campaign for community control of police.

