NYC MORE Caucus holds annual ‘State of Our Union’ event

By staff

NYC, NY – On April 26, a dedicated group of rank-and-file organizers from the MORE Caucus, the opposition caucus within the United Federation of Teachers, held their annual “State of Our Union” event, in the City University of New York Grad Center, where they sum up the year of union organizing and prepare for what’s to come.

Issues discussed were the specific struggles that MORE members are waging in their union chapters, a report from the MORE steering committee, and the new 2027 contract campaign.

Regarding the growing contract campaign, MORE members strategized around how to use the new contract battle as a way to organize rank-and-file coworkers, do political education and contract education, how to involve the community that they serve in their contract struggle, and how and when to engage in a struggle against UFT leadership to meet the demands of rank-and-file unionists. They also discussed the possibility of struggling for some form of open bargaining, as opposed to the UFT’s current very closed bargaining strategy.

The “State of Our Union” event served as a positive review of what was accomplished, and a critical look at what can be improved in the caucus’s organizing in the future.

#NewYorkNY #NY #Labor #UFT #MORE #Teachers