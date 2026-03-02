NYC: Hundreds rally and march to protest Iran bombing

By staff

New York, NY – On Saturday, February 28, hundreds gathered in the center of Times Square to protest the bombing campaign being carried out by Israel and endorsed by the United States. One of the supporting organizations was Brooklyn Against War.

Brandon Orr, a member of Brooklyn Against War, said, “We’re here to demand an end to U.S. and Israeli aggression. We demand to end the war and hands off Iran!”

Max Gurman, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, said, “While Israel and the U.S. continue bombing other cities across the country, Iran has already struck back against U.S. military bases and Israel. The U.S. will not get away with starting a regional war.”

The rally participants marched to Columbus Circle, right near Central Park and Trump Tower.

Many organizations have been calling for continued protests and have doubled down on their efforts to fight against endless wars.

Brooklyn Against War will be joining forces on Tuesday, March 3 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where the calls for solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela are being answered.

#NewYorkNY #NY #AntiWarMovement #Iran #BAW