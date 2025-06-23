NYC: Hundreds gather to protest U.S. attack on Iran

By staff

New York, NY – On Sunday, June 22, hundreds of people gathered in the heart of Times Square to protest the U.S. attacking three Iranian nuclear sites the previous evening. The energy at the demonstration was electric despite the unbearable heat of an incoming heatwave.

Speakers and protesters gathered near the Army Recruiting Center on 43rd and Broadway.

“No boots on the ground, no bombs in the air! U.S. out of everywhere!” the crowd chanted. The area was filled with Palestinian flags and signs denouncing Trump and the attacks on Iran.

There was a small crowd of Zionist counter-protestors who were easily drowned out by the powerful chants.

The march began at around 3 p.m. across the city. There will be follow-up protests in the coming weeks.

#NewYorkNY #NY #AntiWarMovement #Iran