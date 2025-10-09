NSA cancels registration at NYU career fair after student protest

By staff

New York, NY – The National Security Agency (NSA) was set to participate in an upcoming career fair at NYU on October 8. Their participation prompted the NYU Students for a Democratic Society to launch an initiative to have them removed from the fair.

After calling for a picket, garnering 60 signatures on a petition and raising awareness on social media, the NSA cancelled their registration at the career fair.

The NSA surveils communication data from the internet, text messages and phone calls globally and domestically. Under the authority of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), the NSA conducts mass surveillance on U.S. citizens and noncitizens without a warrant, oftentimes sharing this data with other government agencies. The NSA shared this data with the CIA which used it to conduct drone strikes. Currently, the Israeli military, specifically through Unit 8200, uses NSA data to train killer AI that is used to target Palestinians in Gaza.

NYU SDS declared victory over NYU and the NSA in a statement released on October 8. They highlighted the hypocrisy of NYU nviting deplorable organizations like the NSA to campus. They also highlighted past victories with their efforts to scare away the CIA and military companies from attending previous career fairs. The student group declared that they will continue to struggle and fight for the removal of these organizations in the future.

#NewYorkNY #NY #StudentMovement #NSA #SDS