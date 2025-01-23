North Texas unites against a second Trump era

By Gregory Butler

Denton, TX – Activists from Freedom Road Socialist Organization organized a local resource fair to rally against the incoming Trump administration, January 20, drawing hundreds from the community to engage local organizations and learn about the about the efforts to change the political landscape.

Event volunteers showed up in the early afternoon to set up at the historic Denton Courthouse square. Nearly two dozen organizations from Denton and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex showcased their campaigns and work, from the University of North Texas and Texas Women's University to local art collectives like Spider Web Salon and INKtifada. Colorful tables lined the sidewalk with art, banners and information. A growing crowd arrived throughout the afternoon as speakers addressed the issues that faced the Denton and Dallas communities, with no illusion as to the dangers another Trump presidency poses.

A second Trump administration presents a wide, hostile landscape for all workers and oppressed communities across Texas, many already failed by the outgoing Biden administration. Trump signaled his movement’s intent to target our state’s most oppressed through over 70 executive orders on the first day of his presidency. Tension on Inauguration Day was high, but the crowd was spirited.

Groups in attendance came from a wide swath of north Texas communities. Student groups from around north Texas shared the courthouse lawn with immigration and police accountability advocates, queer and anti-war groups. Speakers addressing the crowd included City Councilperson and Jewish Voice for Peace representative Deb Armintor, activists from UNT’s Eagle Dreamers, PRIDenton, DFW Anti-War Committee and local Teamsters.

Rick Majumdar, a member of Teamsters Local 767 addressed the crowd, stating, “The fires that are destroying the chains of imperialism across the world from Palestine to western Sahel are here too, inside of the belly of the beast. That fire is in the hearts and minds of the working class, who know that they have no choice but to fight back.”

The afternoon closed with a simple chant – “The people, united, can never be defeated,” true today as it has been for decades.

#DentonTX #TX #PeoplesStruggles #ImmigrantRights #StudentMovement #SDS #FRSO #Trump