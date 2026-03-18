No war on Iran protest at Garland bomb factory

By Jo Hargis

Garland, TX – On March 15, in Garland, Texas, 100 people joined DFW Anti-War Committee’s no war on Iran protest at the REPKON USA ordinance facility. REPKON USA just closed a $660 million U.S. arms deal to send 27,000 more bombs to Israel to continue its bombardment of Iran.

Attendees chanted, “Say it loud, say it clear, REPKON isn’t welcome here!” as 45-mph winds buffeted the crowd. Signs included “REPKON bombs slaughter Iranian students. REPKON out of our schools!”

Through the FAME program, Dallas College, the Garland school district, and the Mesquite school district partner with REPKON to use the bomb factory as a professional training resource for their students. Ending these partnerships between REPKON and schools is the current campaign of the DFW Anti-War Committee.

“We’re working to get REPKON kicked out of the FAME program because we think students shouldn’t be brought into a bomb factory for ‘on the job experience’ when those bombs are being used to kill students and destroy schools around the world,” said Josh Rudd, coordinator for the DFW Anti-War Committee.

#GarlandTX #TX #AntiWarMovement #Iran #DAWC