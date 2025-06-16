No Kings protest in Tallahassee, FL

By staff

Tallahassee, FL – On Saturday, June 14, thousands of people gathered at the Florida State Capitol building to show their opposition to the Trump administration. The No Kings protest – which was created by the 50501 movement – has over 1500 cities participating.

Protesters gathered to voice their outrage at the administration’s attacks on democratic rights, at violence against community members, and at the increasingly unchecked power of the president.

The crowd chanted “The people! United! Will never be defeated!” to call for the city commissioners to stand against the 287(g) agreement voluntarily signed by Police Chief Lawrence Revell. This agreement diverts city police resources to aid in ICE activities.

Amanda Parish, the wife of a victim from the May 29 Tallahassee ICE raid spoke out in a pre-recorded message. She was unable to attend the event because she had to travel to Texas to support her detained husband.

“There are still families who can't get in touch with their families, it's hard,” said Parish. Her words were met with supportive cheers and waving of signs like “No one is illegal on stolen land.”

Crowds showed unwavering enthusiasm despite rain throughout the day. Protesters cheered, chanted, sang, played music and held their signs as cars drove by honking in support.

Speakers called for action. Issues spanned from climate change, unfair labor practices and denouncing groups like the James Madison Institute that served on the advisory board for the infamous Project 2025.

“We are all in the same boat now,” said Dot Inman Johnson, a 78-year-old Tallahassee native recalling her experience fighting for civil rights in this same spot. “We have a common enemy and that is Donald Trump. We can do so much more together.”

“The moment right now is not normal,” said Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC) leader Delilah Pierre. “It is not enough to go to one protest, vote, or just be on social media. We need to be fighting every single day.”

The event was organized by 50501, Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance, FSU Students for a Democratic Society, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, and Food, Not Bombs Tallahassee, along with Indivisible Tallahassee and the ACLU.

Tallahassee Community Action Committee, is a grassroots organization dedicated to fighting for peace, justice and equality through direct action. For more information on future events and updates head to tallycac.com.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #ImmigrantRights #AntiWarMovement #TCAC #TIRA