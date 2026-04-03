No Kings march in Appleton, WI

By staff

Appleton, WI – On March 28, over 3000 people took to the streets in outrage at the Trump administration. The crowd gathered at Houdini Plaza, a central location downtown.

One speaker from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Tanner Ziebell, stated “This is an empire in decline, and we will continue to see crimes like these happen on an increasingly severe scale until it is brought to the ground! We can confidently assume that attacks on the people of this world will continue. We can also hold our heads high, knowing that it's a fight we aren't scared to take up, knowing that's exactly what we're going to do, and that this country will be made ungovernable until we win!”

Daisy Sinclair from Hate Free Outagamie reminded the community that “Hate Free Outagamie is committed to the fight for trans rights, committed to fighting for a trans sanctuary in Outagamie to protect our rights. We are not ceding ground to Trump’s hatred and attacks on any group of people, and will fight to ensure it stays that way!”

Members of the community took to the streets, occupying both lanes of traffic for blocks. As they marched, deafening chants demanding no war, an end to deportations, and fighting back shook the city.

The event was organized by the Outagamie County Democratic Party, Hate Free Outagamie, Appleton Area NOW, Northeast Wisconsin Democratic Socialists of America, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Wisconsin Resist, and others.

The organizers expressed intention to work together in the future and continue to build a strong front against the Trump administration in the coming years.

#AppletonWI #WI #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #ImmigrantRights