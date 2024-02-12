New Yorkers stand against the NYPD and for Palestine

By staff

Brooklyn, NY – A dozen people gathered at Barclays Center on a dreary Sunday afternoon of February 11 to protest the New York Police Department and stand in solidarity with Palestine.

The action was called by the New York Community Action Project (NYCAP) and NYU Students for a Democratic Society. The rally was part of a week of action called by US Palestinian Community Network, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and Students for a Democratic Society.

NYCAP decided to target the Israeli Defense Forces due to the intense collaboration with the NYPD. The NYPD has an office in Kfar Saba and talks about working closely with the Israeli forces. The NYPD has also adapted many tactics from the Israeli Defense Forces and used their technology.

Briony Smith from NYCAP opened the rally and said at the end of the day they only want Palestine to win and “we won’t settle for anything less than that.”

Speakers and endorsers included: Al-Awda, Anakbayan Queens, For Our Liberation, Rasanbleman Pou Ayiti, Struggle La Lucha, Workers World Party.

NYCAP and the organizers will continue to join the chorus of voices around the world demanding a free Palestine and an end to all U.S. aid to Israel.

