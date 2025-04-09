New Yorkers speak out against Mayor Adams’ dropped charges

By staff

New York, NY – On Friday, April 4, the New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NYAARPR) held a speakout outside of City Hall. They gathered because just a few days earlier the Department of Justice dropped Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption charges.

In 2024, Cop-Mayor Adams was indicted on corruption charges of having accepted bribes from Turkish dignitaries in the form of airline flights and luxury hotel stays in return for favors. In the last two years, several of Adams’ administration have resigned due to the deep corruption within his government.

Judge Dale Ho, though, denied prosecutors the option to refile the charges after the mayoral election.

Since late 2024, Adams has been vying for Trump’s attention in an effort to get his charges dropped. Adams has been vocally supportive of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies and is happy to overturn the city’s sanctuary status to allow Trump and his border czar, Tom Homan, to run rampant in the city. This was solidified when Mayor Adams skipped out on a local city event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to attend Trump’s inauguration.

It isn’t a surprise that ICE has been able to go after student activists, like Mahmoud Khalil, when Mayor Adams has been vocally pro-Israel, anti-immigrant and pro-Trump.

NYAARPR called out Mayor Adams and President Trump on how unjust dropping these charges was and urged a needed step in fighting back – community control of the police.

Shivani Ishwar, chair of NYAARPR, closed the protest with their speech, “You don’t want to be here on my Friday night thinking about all this political bullshit that has been going on in our city. I’m with you! I don’t want to fucking think about it either. But this is the city that we have and goddamn it if we’re not going to fight for it! God damn if we’re not going to fight for a city that respects us, protects us, that takes us seriously, instead of sending more and more money to the cops, instead of shielding our government officials from any kind of punishment when they commit crimes!”

NYAARPR has taken on the campaign for Justice for Eudes Pierre and will be organizing around that case to bring him justice.

