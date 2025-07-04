New Yorkers rally in Times Square demanding “Hands off Iran”

By staff

New York, NY – On the afternoon of June 28, dozens of organizers and activists gathered in the heart of Times Square, in the same plaza as the U.S. Army’s Times Square Recruiting Station, to oppose the attacks on Iran.

Internationally, the day of action was called by Global Resistance for Peace and Justice. In New York, the action was organized by the Bronx Anti War Committee.

The rally began with Sara Flounders, of United National Antiwar Coalition who spoke about the importance of the action and why we should be standing in solidarity with Iran.

Shivani Ishwar, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, said this in their speech, “We’re out here today to show that even in the U.S., in the belly of the beast of imperialism, we are not blinded by lies and propaganda. We know it’s only a matter of time before this shaky ceasefire falls apart. Before the next wave of bombs. Before the U.S. and its proxy Israel set their sights on Iran once more. We see these attacks for what they are: a dying empire desperately lashing out to maintain power and control. And we will not be silent in the face of this injustice.”

The rally ended with a march to the Red Stairs in Times Square.

