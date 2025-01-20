New Yorkers rally in support of ceasefire in Gaza, declare fight for Palestine’s liberation is not over

By staff

New York, NY – On January 16, over 1000 New Yorkers gathered for a rally called for by the Palestinian Youth Movement in support of the recently announced ceasefire in Gaza. The rally took place in the middle of Times Square, where thousands of New Yorkers walked by either joining the rally, showing their support or simply taking photos of the event.

Protesters chanted, “Ceasefire today. Liberation tomorrow!” “There is only one solution! Intifada, revolution!” and “Long live the resistance!” Zionists stood outside the rally harassing pro-Palestinian protesters and making futile attempts to disrupt chants or speakers. Speakers from the Palestinian Youth Movement, Palestinian Feminist Collective, Nodutdol, Neturei Karta, PalAwda and others addressed the rally.

The speaker from the Palestinian Youth Movement declared a major victory for the Palestinian resistance in achieving this ceasefire and a major loss for Zionism and U.S. imperialism. They also mentioned the great tragedies that were inflicted on the over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, with over 47,000 dead and virtually all infrastructure destroyed in the Strip.

Several speakers emphasized this ceasefire was not the end of the struggle for liberation. It is a testament to the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, the strength of the resistance and the weakness of the U.S. and Israel.

After the speakers, the rally began its march through Manhattan. Protesters marched through the freezing cold and snow, passionately chanting, “Israel, Israel What do you say? Gaza defeated you today!” and “In our millions, in our billions we are all Palestinian.”

As protesters marched, cars and onlookers honked and cheered in support. Many drivers even came out of their car to cheer on the protesters.

