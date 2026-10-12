New Yorkers march for Palestine on the anniversary of October 7

By staff

New York, NY – On the afternoon of Saturday, October 10, hundreds of people gathered in Washington Square Park to march for Palestine on the anniversary of October 7, 2023, better known as al-Aqsa Flood.

October 7 was a day when the Palestinian Resistance stood up to its occupiers. Israel has been committing atrocities, genocide and occupation of land since the Nakba in 1948. Palestinians were justified in standing up back in 1948, and in every single time they’ve fought back since then.

The rally was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement and their emcees passionately chanted to an energized crowd, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

Max Gurman of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “We’re out here today for the countless lives lost to the American backed Israeli war machine. And on the third commemoration of the start of the genocide, we’re here because we firmly stand with Palestine and their right to resist occupation and genocide by any means necessary.”

The crowd began marching and throughout the streets and New Yorkers could hear the pro-Palestine chants.

Kinsey Dyal of Brooklyn Against War commented, “BAW is proud to stand with the people of Palestine against Zionism and U.S. imperialism. Israel as it is today would not exist without billions of U.S. aid from our tax dollars. On the anniversary of October 7, it’s our responsibility to honor the people in Palestine who have been martyred and continue the fight for complete divestment!” Brooklyn Against War has been primarily organizing the effort to drop the charges against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

The march continued to closing rally at Herald Square.

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