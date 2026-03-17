New Yorkers gather to protest the war on Iran and genocide in Gaza

By staff

New York, NY – on the afternoon of Friday, March 13, hundreds gathered in Times Square to protest the war in Iran and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The protest was called for by the Al-Quds Committee to mark Al-Quds day. Several organizations participated including, Workers World Party, December 12th Movement, CUNY4Palestine, Pal-Awda and Brooklyn Against War.

Chants of “Free free Palestine!” and “We will honor all our martyrs” could be heard through Times Square.

Sara Flounders from the Workers World Party told the crowd, “It is Iran's right to defend itself and it is Palestine's right to defend itself. That resistance deserves the support and solidarity of people worldwide.”

Jacob Muldoon from Brooklyn Against War said, “Trump’s attacks on Iran have a grave consequence – hundreds of Iranians killed and billions of dollars spent on the war machine. Money spent on war and bloodshed and not on the actual needs of working people. We stand with the people of Iran and Palestine in their fight against U.S. and Israeli aggression.”

#NewYorkNY #NY #AntiWarMovement #Iran #Palestine #AlQuds