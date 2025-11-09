New Yok City: MORE Caucus organizes to build union power

By staff

NYC, NY – On November 5t, in Midtown Manhattan, the Movement of Rank and File Educators (MORE Cacus), the opposition caucus within the United Federation of Teachers, held their second General Assembly of the year. The event was called “Hands Off Our Schools: Building Union Power Under Authoritarianism” and heard from at least 40 teachers from across all 5 NYC Boroughs.

First, an introduction was made to what was meant by the word “authoritarianism”. Tech oligarchy, billionaires, the religious far right, and the use of repression and violence by a small elite were mentioned in the presentation.

Next, a panel took place with two MORE members discussing a recent resolution called “Hands Off Our Schools”, which was adopted by the UFT at the October delegate assembly. The resolution was drafted by rank-and-file teachers and MORE members after the election of Donald Trump and called on the union to oppose all attacks to public education, to education workers and to students, in all their forms. After considerable stonewalling and stalling from UFT leadership, when the resolution was presented to the delegate assembly, it was adopted with a 97% majority vote.

It was emphasized by the MORE Cacus how much opposition they face from union leadership in even being able have a resolution added to the agenda, let alone to have one voted on.

Teachers spoke and shared ideas in small groups and as a whole assembly. When discussing how authoritarianism manifests in their workplaces and lives, some mentioned curriculum mandates and the push for AI in education, the cutting off of SNAP benefits, and the threat of ICE raids and arrests.

When asked about what goals the unionists had, a lively discussion ensued where members shared “building a union which is strike ready,” “protecting our students,” “give our students what they need,” “be able to teach about Gaza” and many other ideas.

In order to meet these goals, the unionists emphasized that it was necessary to struggle against UFT leadership, who aren’t doing anything to uphold progressive resolutions that have passed. Equally stressed was the importance of mobilizing the rank and file of unions, using militant tactics including striking, and focusing on shop floor struggles which are directly tied to the workplace.

The educators left the meeting inspired and ready with ideas to take back to their workplaces and chapter meetings, to continue the fight against threats to their jobs and to public education.

