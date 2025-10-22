New Orleans students say, ‘No Trump, no troops!’

By Juleea Berthelot

New Orleans, LA – On October 16, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) hosted a “No Troops, No Trump” emergency rally and spoke out at both Tulane University and at Loyola University New Orleans in response to a national day of action called by National SDS.

The day of action was one meant to show solidarity with the people of Chicago. Many chapters across the country participated, but for students in New Orleans this action meant more than just solidarity. Governor Jeff Landry’s pending deployment of the National Guard looms over Louisiana’s major cities including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Alexandria.

At Tulane, Students for a Democratic society organized a speakout to stand in solidarity with Chicago. Protesters chanted “New Orleans isn’t licking boots! No Trump, no troops!” condemning Jeff Landry’s decision to call the National Guard in their city and demanding Tulane not comply with ICE.

“An increasingly powerful billionaire class is consolidating power at the expense of us all,” said Tulane law student Andreas Saint-Rouge “We must remember now more than ever to organize. We must stand by Chicago and all those affected by the militarized henchmen of Donald Trump.”

Afterwards, Tulane students joined their sister chapter at another SDS rally in front of Loyola University New Orleans. There, over 25 Loyola students rallied chanting, “No troops on the ground, no bombs in the air! U.S. out of everywhere!” and “From NOLA to Chicago, Trump's troops have got to go!”

Nat Schrodt, a Loyola student and member of SDS, connected the day of solidarity with Chicago to the local struggle saying, “Two weeks ago, Governor Jeff Landry requested the activation of Louisiana National Guard to Shreveport, New Orleans and Baton Rouge under the pretense of keeping down crime.” The crowd yelled “shame” in response as Schrodt continued, “We know this is a ruse, a gross step in the Trump regime's authoritarian playbook. But come as they may, we will be ready, organized, and prepared to stand against this shit.” The crowd responded with an eruption of applause.

“The fightback is growing and winning. In Los Angeles and Chicago, the people ran ICE out of their communities! Just last night, students at Loyola kicked TPUSA, backed by the entire GOP, off of campus,” said Carson Cruse, speaking for the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “That’s what we do when we fight back. We dare to win!”

#NewOrleansLA #LA #StudentMovement #SDS #Chicago #NationalGuard #Trump #ICE #ImmigrantRights