New Orleans: Protesters rally against ICE 1 month after the killing of Renee Nicole Good

By Rosalina Framboise

New Orleans, LA — On February 7, one month after the murder of Renée Nicole Good by ICE, the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and the No Trump No Troops Coalition mobilized for a rally at Armstrong Park to continue to stand up against ICE and CBP’s reign of terror.

The rally was called in response to the Legalization for All Network’s Day of Action, demanding justice for all killed by ICE and prosecution of killer cops like Johnathan Ross. The rally also uplifted the demand of legalization for all immigrants.

A crowd of about 40 people rallied around as chants for “No more deportations!” and “¡Chinga la migra!” rang through the park. Consistent protests and noise demonstrations are appearing to be effective – on January 26, Gregory Bovino, the so-called “Commander-at-Large” of the United States Border Patrol was relieved of his Minnesota command by President Trump.

Chris Maldonado of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) spoke out about Bovino’s demotion, exclaiming, “People like Bovino shouldn’t just be allowed to step down; they should be thrown under the jail!”

The Trump administration has wielded ICE terror as a means to silence dissent and instill fear under the guise of law and order. Maldonado continued, “This violence and terror is fundamental to how the billionaire ruling class maintains its order and grows its profits.”

Palestine solidarity activist Sruly Heller of New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP) said, “The only law and order that exists in America is the reality of what happens between you and a police officer.”

“We uplift legalization for all as a demand of our movement because no one should be criminalized for migration. Many of our immigrant brothers and sisters from Latin America and elsewhere are fleeing the consequences of U.S. imperialism: sanctions, unlivable wages and super exploitation, or otherwise. All people deserve to live with dignity and respect regardless of their citizenship or ability to work,” said Toni Mar, another member of FRSO.

These rallies show that despite the Trump administration and the ruling class’s efforts to instill fear, people continue to show up and organize.

