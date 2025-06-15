New Orleans No Kings Day parade draws record-breaking thousands to march against Trump

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Saturday, June 14, over 5000 New Orleanians took to the streets for a No Kings Day parade protesting Trump’s military parade in DC. Indivisible NOLA hosted the local action, and dozens of organizations joined as “sub-Krewes” along with brass bands and drummers honoring the city’s parade culture.

The event marked one of the largest turnouts to protest in the city’s history. Community organizations, political groups and cultural groups all united under the banner to fight against Trump’s repressive agenda. Signs reflected the broad coalition of forces condemning federal attacks, with the most prominent message demanding an end to the Trump administration’s deportations and ICE raids.

At the front of the parade, protesters chanted, “It is right to rebel! Donald Trump, go to hell!” and “Stop family separations, fight against the deportations!”

The march circled through New Orleans’s Marigny neighborhood, passing by residents cheering from their porches and doorsteps. The unity of the crowd’s chants was amplified by houses and buildings, uplifting solidarity and a fighting spirit.

The parade ended at Washington Square Park, where attendees gathered to chant and hear speeches. As the crowd rolled into the park, energy remained high despite the 90-plus-degree heat and humidity. Antonia Mar of Freedom Road Socialist Organization told the crowd, “Donald Trump thinks that by parading around his military and attacking our immigrant neighbors he can intimidate us. Are we afraid? No! We have a right to rebel, we have a right to freedom, we have a right to a life of dignity. And we’re going to fight for it, goddamn it!”

The crowd roared with cheers, echoing “When we fight, we win!” Other speakers highlighted Trump’s attempts to abuse his office and the need to organize against him.

The Palestine solidarity movement also united with the action to uplift the call for an end to the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank. The organization New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP) led a large pro-Palestine contingent, demanding an end to U.S. support for Israel as it continues to starve Palestinians and provoke war with Iran.

