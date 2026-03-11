New Orleans marches against U.S. attacks on Iran, Cuba and Venezuela

By Rosalina Framboise

New Orleans, LA – On March 3, New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP) hosted a rally and march against the escalatory U.S. sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela as well as the unprovoked attacks against Iran that have killed upwards of 900 people.

The protesters marched through the French Quarter and gained supportive cheers and fist pumps from workers and tourists alike.

Speakers at the event pledged to continue the solidarity with nations attacked by U.S. imperialism and the oppressed nationalities and communities here in the United States. Mich González from the New Orleans-based Sanctuary Now Abolition Project (SNAP) referred to colonized peoples saying, “We are testing grounds all the time for the policies of imperialism and victimization.”

Luke Rojas Nogueira of the Communist Party USA also spoke in support of imperialized nations saying, “Cuba never kidnapped my neighbors and deported them far from their homes. It wasn't the knee of an Iranian that crushed the neck of George Floyd.” He continued “Our enemies have never been abroad, and those who oppressed us here are the same people who drop bombs that are brothers and sisters in Latin America, West Asia, and Africa.”

#NewOrleansLA #LA #AntiWarMovement #Iran #Cuba #Venezuela #NOSHIP