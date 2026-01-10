New Orleans marches against ICE murder of Renee Nicole Good

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Thursday, January 7, a crowd of about 200 people gathered at Lafayette Square for an emergency protest against the ICE killing in Minneapolis of 37-year-old mother and poet Renee Nicole Good.

The action was called within hours of the shooting. Protesters carried signs demanding justice for Good, and slogans such as “Killer ICE off our streets.”

“We have mobilized today because this moment cannot go unanswered, we have to demand justice for Renee Nicole Good and all people terrorized by ICE,” said Mae Guidry, a Loyola University New Orleans student and member of Students for a Democratic Society. “If we fail to meet the moment, if we were to allow Renee's murder to get lost in the headlines, they have successfully set their precedent. If we don't get in the streets now, they will do it again and again and again.”

“White supremacists are trying to take us back in time. But we won’t let them,” said Danyelle Christmas, member of the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

The protest then took over New Orleans downtown main streets. The crowd stopped on Canal Street to target the Marriott Hotel, where Greg Bovino has been known to stay while in New Orleans. Protesters shouted anti-ICE chants as a growing crowd of observers gathered to video and raise their fists.

The march stopped again down Canal Street. When organizers spotted National Guard troops, they chanted, “No Trump, no troops!” Banner-holders approached the group of guardsmen prompting more people to gather. The soldiers hid their faces and retreated from the crowd down the next block.

The action finished up at Lafayette Square, where the coalition urged attendees to stay vigilant for future actions, including a Saturday demo against ICE terror in Kenner at 2 p.m. at North Kenner Recreational Park.

