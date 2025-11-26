New Orleans: Hundreds march against Border Patrol deployment, federal immigration crackdown

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Saturday, November 22, hundreds of New Orleans residents from all walks of life gathered to protest against the new presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents in the city.

The protest, led by the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, gathered local activists to send a message to Trump and Jeff Landry that the city will not bow down to attacks on immigrants.

“The time is now to follow suit with Los Angeles, with Chicago, to take these streets and fight back against this invasion,” said Emma Maxwell from the New Orleans Alliance.

Terri Mogilles spoke on behalf of the National Nurses United union local at University Medical Center which has been fighting for a decent contract. Mogilles affirmed that this federal crackdown affects all workers and stated that nurses will unequivocally protect the rights of their patients, no matter their origin or immigration status.

On Friday, November 21, over 250 federal Border Patrol agents descended on the city at the request of MAGA Louisiana Governor Landry to Trump. New Orleans is the latest stop in Trump’s crackdown on immigration in Democrat-led or progressive cities.

“Operation Swamp Sweep” begins in full swing on December 1 and aims to arrest 5000 people. Although Trump and Landry claim that the operation aims to “fight crime,” New Orleans has seen a historic drop in crime rates, 20% lower than last year. These arrests will mostly target immigrants and marginalized communities, led by the same Border Patrol commander, Gregory Bovino, who led aggressive campaigns in Los Angeles, Chicago and Charlotte.

Deployment of Border Patrol agents has also coincided with the termination of the consent decree in New Orleans by a federal judge. The consent decree provided federal oversight over the New Orleans Police Department, a department notorious for committing constitutional violations. Community members condemned the NOPD’s free reign to now join forces with ICE and the Border Patrol agents.

“We want to have these restrictions on law enforcement in place because not having them is horrifying,” said Maxwell.

“We must stand on the front lines of this fight,” said Jack Saucier from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “Trump and his agents are paper tigers, we just have to stand up and push, and the whole thing crumbles down like a house of cards!”

As the demonstration took the streets up Poydras and down Canal Street, they chanted “New Orleans ain’t licking boots! No Trump, No Troops!” Passersby chanted along, with a few clapping and others raising their fists in the air repeating “Shut it down!”

As the action concluded, organizers encouraged participants to join neighborhood watch groups as well as trainings led by local immigrant rights organizations which teach people how to film and deter any ICE or Border Patrol agents trying to illegally kidnap their neighbors and co-workers.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #ImmigrantRights