New Orleans: French Quarter march against ICE gathers support of service workers and tourists

New Orleans, LA – On Saturday, December 12, a crowd of 100 people took to the streets of downtown New Orleans to protest the ongoing “Catahoula Crunch” ICE and Border Patrol operation in Louisiana. The action was part of a regular Saturday protest schedule by the No Troops coalition, an ad-hoc group of about a dozen organizations united against Trump’s federal takeover.

Operation Catahoula Crunch, also known as Operation Swamp Sweep, has been ongoing since December 1, sending in 250 federal agents who are working side by side with local law enforcement agencies with a goal of 5000 arrests.

The protest began with a rally at Jackson Square, featuring speakers from community organizations including Students for a Democratic Society, the Jace Lee Scott Foundation, and the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NOAARPR).

Rosalina Framboise, a student at Loyola, spoke about the power of being in the streets alongside other fighters to push back against the racist agendas of Trump and Governor Landry. “That feeling of powerlessness is nothing when we are in support of, and in community with, each other.” Framboise quoted the Black Panther Huey P. Newton saying, “We have such a strong desire to live with hope and human dignity that existence without them is impossible!”

The protesters then took to the streets for a march to the Hale Boggs Federal Building where they heard more speeches about fighting back against Trump’s attacks.

“What did the Border Patrol do for New Orleans after Katrina? Nothing! What did our immigrant siblings do for New Orleans after Katrina? Everything! They rebuilt and continue to maintain our city!” said Vonne Crandell, a member of NOAARPR.

“When we see these kids chasing ICE SUV’s out of their neighborhoods, it reminds me of the Palestinian youth throwing stones at Israeli tanks. Our resistance is righteous. Trump may have the agencies and institutions, but the numbers are on our side. We have the streets, we have the people power!” said Toni Mar of the FRSO.

Throughout the route down Decatur and Chartres Streets, New Orleans service industry workers came out of restaurants and coffee shops to video with their phones and clap in support. Tourists cheered as long lunch lines spilled into the street.

At the conclusion of the protest, Mar called on people to attend an upcoming panel on the fight against deportations being held on December 20, at 5 p.m. at the New Orleans Healing Center Room 258. Organizers also directed attendees to travel and support a secondary protest happening in Kenner, a site of direct ICE attacks with a large Latino immigrant community.

