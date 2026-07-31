New Orleans demands and end to criminal embargo on Cuba

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Sunday, July 26, activists and community members gathered in front of the federal building downtown to commemorate the Cuban National Day of Rebellion and demand that the U.S. cease its blockade against Cuba.

The rally occurred with a backdrop of several banners on the walls of the Hale Boggs Federal Building commemorating the 250 year anniversary of the United States. Members of New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports held up their own banner which read “No more wars for oil. End the embargo on Cuba now. Venceremos!” alongside the Cuban and Venezuelan flags.

73 years after the Cuban people kickstarted their rebellion against the U.S.-backed regime and succeeded, the U.S. government has escalated its attacks on Cuba, with intent to cause suffering and break the spirit of the Cuban people

In January, President Trump issued an executive order which effectively established a fuel blockade against Cuba, plunging the nation into a deep humanitarian crisis. Protesters gathered to demand an end to this cruel economic war on the Cuban people. Despite the decades of U.S. sanctions that have plagued the Cuban population, the Cuban people have continued to resist U.S. interference in their politics and economic life.

Rose Framboise of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization made a point to read excerpts from Secretary of State Rubio’s recent inflammatory report on Cuba, which she quoted verbatim: “‘In Cuba’s telling, the oppressed peoples of the world from Harlem to Hanoi all share one enemy: the same racist Yankee imperialism victimizing Africa, Asia, Latin America was victimizing Blacks and other minorities in the United States.’ I appreciate your candor, Marco Rubio – it seems like a pretty fine analysis to me!” said Framboise.

The Trump administration’s increasing economic and political pressure against Cuba is only becoming less popular. Recent polls from May show that only 15% of Americans support U.S. intervention in Cuba, with over 64% completely opposing U.S. war in the country. The crowd echoed that sentiment by chanting “Cuba sí, bloqueo no!” and “Biggest threat to the world today, Donald Trump and the USA!”

#NewOrleansLA #LA #International #Cuba