New Orleans: Community activists hold banner drop over I-10

By Carson Cruse

New Orleans, LA – On February 7, New Orleanian activists held a banner drop over a busy Interstate 10. The massive banner read “End U.S. aid to Israel”.

The organizations involved were Students for Democratic Society chapters from Loyola, Tulane and the University of New Orleans, along with New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP).

This action comes two weeks after the landmark International Court of Justice decision (South Africa v. Israel) stating that Israel is indeed carrying out a genocide. As the death toll continues to rise, surpassing 27,000 as a conservative estimate, protests are taking place across the country demanding an end to U.S. complicity in the ongoing genocide of Palestinians perpetrated by Israel.

The action was held during a National Week of Action against the U.S./Israeli genocide in Gaza called by U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR), and National Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

#NewOrleansLA #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Palestine #USPCN #NAARPR #SDS #NOSHIP