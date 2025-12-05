New Orleans city council refuses to hear public comment on ICE, protesters shut down meeting to demand non-collaboration policies

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Thursday December 4, a crowd of 30 people packed the city council chamber to demand that the city stand up against ICE and Border Patrol operations in the city.

Operation “Swamp Sweep” began in New Orleans and surrounding areas this past Monday, December 1. A host of federal agents have descended on the city, including Gregory Bovino, chief of Border Patrol operations, who also made stops in Chicago and Charlotte earlier this year.

During a rally before the meeting, speakers united on the need to challenge city leadership, including Mayor-elect Helena Moreno, not to collaborate with ICE.

“Children are skipping school because they are afraid of ICE, parents are unable to go to the grocery store, workers are losing their jobs and losing their businesses. And our city councilors have not even put immigration on the agenda!” stated Rory Macdonald of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

After the rally, attendees filed into the meeting. They held paper signs reading “No collaboration with ICE/DHS” and sat together in a large clump in the center of the chambers. The much talked about immigration sweeps were not on the agenda, but residents organized public comment on other items to force council members to face the issue.

“Right now, this is a humanitarian crisis. It’s going to be an economic crisis. Please believe this will affect you,” said Mich Gonzales of Southeast Dignity not Detention Coalition addressing the city council. “This city lives on hospitality, who do you think washes all the dishes in those restaurants in the French Quarter?”

After only three or four public comments, City Council President JP Morrell cut the mic and called the meeting to recess, refusing to hear from the public about the pressing issue of immigration sweeps. In response, he was met by a chorus of voices, shouting “Shame!“

The crowd stood up to shout at council members and condemn their decision to shut down the chambers. Then, they held their ground to demand answers on immigration policies. Instead of answering their constituents, the city council called on NOPD to flood the chamber with officers to push and drag people out. No arrests were made, and after a confrontation with police that pushed them outside the city council gates, protesters chanted “We’ll be back!”

The public comment was organized by the No Troops coalition, led in part by the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and other organizations. They are calling an emergency protest for this upcoming Saturday, December 6, at 2 p.m. to turn up the pressure for city action.

