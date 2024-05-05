New Orleans celebrates International Workers Day

By Quest Riggs

New Orleans, LA – On May 1, immigrants and workers celebrated International Workers Day with a fiery march on New Orleans City Hall. They were led by the banners of Unión Migrante, an immigrant rights organization that hosts the annual May Day march to uplift the struggle of undocumented workers. They waved signs and beat drums while marching during busy downtown rush-hour traffic, loudly chanting in support of worker power.

Unión Migrante hosted a diverse coalition of unions and community organizations which represented essential industries that the working class upholds. These included United Teachers of New Orleans, IATSE Local 478, UNITE HERE Local 23, Starbucks Workers United and more.

Speakers highlighted that after every natural disaster that harms the people of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast, it is immigrant workers who sweat to rebuild while our government neglects the needs of the people.

The march was also attended by members of New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP) including Palestinian community members and supporters. Speakers highlighted the hypocrisy of our government, which they say neglects the advancement of workers’ rights while pouring our tax money into the genocide in Gaza.

One speaker from Freedom Road Socialist Organization drew out this connection. “The United States creates a refugee crisis in so many countries by spreading war and exploitation all over the globe. The media ignores the fact that it is imperialism that forces people to leave their home country and work here for low wages,” she said.

The marchers alternated between English and Spanish language chants to emphasize their unity. Immigrant and non-immigrants workers chanted together “No papers, no fear” and “The people united, will never be defeated!”

#NewOrleansLA #LA #Labor #ImmigrantRights #MayDay #FRSO #SBWU #IATSE #UTNO #UNITEHERE