New Orleans activists protest U.S. intervention in Yemen

By Jack Saucier

New Orleans, LA – On January 16, a group of students and other activists gathered in freezing temperatures outside the federal building to rally against the recent U.S./UK intervention in Yemen.

Islam Elrabieey, an Egyptian speaker representing NOLA Freedom Forums, painted a picture of Gaza, describing “men sleeping on concrete, women and children with the luxury of a tent to protect against wind.”

A broad coalition of student speakers and local community activists gave speeches, punctuated with chants such as “No more war! What’s it for? Peace in Yemen forevermore!” and “Come on Yemen, make us proud! Turn another ship around!”

The main theme of the speeches was total condemnation of U.S. attacks against Yemen being led by “Genocide Joe” Biden. Speakers praised the bravery of the martyrs of both Yemen and Palestine. “U.S. forces continue to be embarrassed by Yemeni forces on rafts posting Tik Toks of their actions,” a speaker for the Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated.

Despite the extreme weather, the New Orleans community showed up in solidarity with the brave Yemeni forces. Calls for the prosecution of U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken were met with loud applause and cheers of approval. “We deserve to be proud of our nation’s actions as Yemenis and South Africans are proud of their nations,” Elrabieey said.

The protest responded to a national call to action by Students for a Democratic Society.

#NewOrleansLA #AntiWarMovement #StudentMovement #International #Yemen #Palestine #SDS