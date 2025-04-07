Near 2500 join the “Hands Off” protest in Appleton, WI

By Patrick Sweeney

Appleton WI – On Saturday April 5, 2500 protesters convened at Houdini Plaza as part of the national “Hands Off” day of action. The demonstration spread throughout downtown Appleton, encompassing the sidewalks of several whole city blocks.

This event comes after the one-sided defeat of Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Schimel campaigned on banning abortion, stripping union rights and attacking immigrants, and his loss came despite the millions of dollars that Elon Musk personally poured into the campaign. Schimel’s loss is a clear indication that the people are against Elon Musk, Donald Trump and the reactionary Republican agenda expanding in Wisconsin.

The demonstration began with a short rally at the center of Houdini Plaza, which was overflowing with protesters. Hate Free Outagamie member Tanner Ziebell addressed the crowd, stating, “It is not just Trump who got us in this position, it’s a system which allows an administration like this to get into power, where establishment politicians’ best strategy to resist is holding up signs on television and doubling down on the status quo. This is not a system that serves the interests of the people.”

Ziebell continued, “I won’t sugarcoat it, the road is going to be a long one, but we are more than capable of paving it. Trump and this system are not omnipotent, they can be defeated!”

Appleton Area National Organization of Women President Irene Strohbeen then addressed the crowd, stating, “While we have won the battle in our supreme court, the war is still ahead of us!” Concluding her powerful address amidst loud cheers, Strohbeen chanted, “Hands off our healthcare! Hands off our Jobs! Hands off our education! See you on College Ave!”

Protesters then dispersed outwards along the sidewalks stretching over many city blocks. Downtown Appleton became a symphony of chants, cheers and honks from passing cars. From cardboard Tesla car cutouts, to signs reading “Fight trump” and “Down with the rich,” a powerful message was displayed all throughout Appleton.

When asked about why they were in attendance, Appleton SDS member Julie Kelly said, “As much as the direction to turn seems muddled, I came to support the more radical direction this movement is headed in, we can’t go back to the status quo, we must fight for something new.”

The April 5 protest was cosponsored by many organizations, including Appleton Area National Organization of Women, Hate Free Outagamie, 50501, Democratic Socialists of America, Forward Fox Valley, and Appleton Students for a Democratic Society.

This historic day of national actions found a strong presence in the Fox Valley. It is clear that with each executive order, each attack on the people, the resistance to Trump only grows. From hundreds against Musk in Green Bay last week, to hundreds protesting for the postal workers, to thousands in the street today, the movement in the Fox Valley seems to only grow larger and larger.

