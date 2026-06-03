NDFP International Office blasts Marcos Jr.'s campaign for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

By staff

In a June 3 statement, the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) said that the Marcos administration's campaign is an “insult to the thousands of victims of state violence, killings, and aerial bombings in the Philippines.”

“While Marcos Jr. seeks a position in the world’s highest intergovernmental body tasked with maintaining international peace and security, entire communities across the Philippine countryside continue to endure the consequences of his counterrevolutionary war,” added the NDFP.

The NDFP cited how since assuming office in 2022, at least 135 cases of extrajudicial killings, 48,247 documented victims of forced evacuations, 57,156 victims of relentless aerial bombing campaigns and 70,028 victims of indiscriminate firing have been documented under Marcos Jr.'s term.

The NDFP also hit Marcos Jr. for the continuing impasse of the GRP-NDFP peace talks. According to the group, “instead of advancing structural solutions to longstanding social, economic, and political grievances, the Marcos Jr. administration has continued to insist on a military-centered approach, persistently disregarding the need to address the root causes of the armed conflict.”

In addition, the NDFP also lambasted the Marcos administration for its “wholesale surrender of Philippine sovereignty” through the expansion of Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites and allowing 4000 acres of land to be used by the U.S. under the Pax Silica initiative.

According to the NDFP, Marcos Jr. has no place in the UN Security Council for these reasons alone.

“The UN Security Council is widely recognized as a compromised body, where the veto power of a handful of imperialist states routinely paralyzes any form of meaningful action to protect peace. However, even within this deeply discredited framework, Marcos Jr.’s bid for a non-permanent seat sends a profoundly wrong political signal. It suggests that regimes actively complicit in militarization of communities and repression can be elevated as ‘credible’ arbiters of international peace and security,” the NDFP concluded.

#International #Philippines #NDFP #Marcos