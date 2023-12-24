National week of action: “Stand with Palestine” to start new year

By Mick Kelly

Activists are calling for “A New Year Without Israeli Genocide in Gaza,” by holding a week of actions January 1 through January 7. Initiated by the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Students for a Democratic Society, and the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR), the nationwide protests will send the messages, “Stand with Palestine” and “End U.S. aid to Israel.”

Frank Chapman, the executive director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression states, “As a Black-led mass defense organization of oppressed people and workers we have stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people since we were originally founded 50 years ago. It is clear to us and the whole world that Israel is committing horrific crimes of war against the Palestinian people.”

Chapman added, “It is also crystal clear that the United States is an openly avowed partner in perpetrating these war crimes and genocide. We are a part of this joint effort for Palestine because insist on an end to all U.S. aid to Israel. We condemn Israeli apartheid and occupation for the horrors they have inflicted.”

Chrisley Carpio, of Students for a Democratic Society, which is helping to spearhead the week of action, states, “This latest attempt at an Israeli genocide in Gaza has killed more than 20,000 in just a few months. Students for a Democratic Society has a proud history of standing with the people of Palestine for over ten years. We are not going to stop now. We stand in unconditional support for Palestine, and we condemn the Israeli occupation for the horrors they have inflicted, the hospitals bombed, the children killed. All U.S. aid to Israel must come to an end, immediately.”

Protest plans are underway around the U.S. and the list of participating organizations is growing.

Prominent Minnesota anti-war leader Meredith Aby says, “The Minnesota Free Palestine Coalition is excited to do actions for each day of the national week of action. Coalition members like MN Immigrant Rights Action Committee, MN CAIR, MN AMP, SJP, Women Against Military Madness and the MN Anti-War Committee will all do actions on the days leading up to Sunday, January 7 and we will have a large community march at the end of the week.”

Aby continued, “We want to start off 2024 with a loud message that the occupation of Palestine and the war on Gaza must end!”

#International #Palestine #USPCN #NAARPR #AntiWar #SDS #Featured