National Guard attacks Raza in LA

By Marisol Márquez

Los Angeles, CA – Chicanos and supporters have been gathering at the Metropolitan Detention Center since yesterday evening, June 7, when the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents and other law enforcement personnel, started flash bombing and tear gassing protesters.

Today, June 8, the National Guard was deployed and amped up the militarization in downtown Los Angeles. The Metropolitan Detention Center is in downtown.

LAPD, California Highway Patrol, ERO [an immigration removal unit] and HSI [Homeland Security Investigations] agents have been deployed and are beating protesters while using tear gas and flash bang grenades.

“I have never seen this amount of pigs in Los Angeles, not even when we united Raza to fight in the name of George Floyd,” said Gabriel Quiroz Jr. of Centro CSO “The detention center is currently tagged with anti-ICE graffiti, and from Alameda to Little Tokyo the lingering scent of tear gas remains, long after they shot it.”

People from all over the greater Los Angeles area are upset at recent ICE raids, and the detainment of 200-plus undocumented people, including babies, in the basement of the Metropolitan Detention Center. The National Guard and all police stations being deployed is further proof the government would rather spend money on repressing those fighting for justice. Angry protesters have blocked the 101 Freeway and the police have followed.

Plans are to continue protesting without signs of it stopping, until protesters’ demands are met: ICE out of LA, National Guard out of LA, legalization for all, stop the raids and deportations, and free them all!

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #CentroCSO #Featured