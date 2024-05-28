National call-in day: Drop the charges against Cal Poly Humboldt pro-Palestine protesters!

By staff

Fight Back! is circulating this alert from the Committee to Stop FBI Repression. We urge all our readers to call the Humboldt County district attorney when the office opens on Tuesday, May 28.

Call the prosecutors May 28

On May 28, the Cal Poly Humboldt pro-Palestine protesters – who are students, faculty and community members – have their first arraignment court appearance in Eureka, CA. Each of the 30 protesters is being charged with 4 misdemeanors and thus are each facing up to 4 years in prison just for standing with Palestine and saying no to genocide. It was the police and the university who were the aggressors that day. We have a First Amendment right to free speech and protest that must be protected.

Please call in to the prosecution on Tuesday, May 28 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time and join Students for a Democratic Society, Humboldt for Palestine, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and the Committee to Stop FBI Repression in demanding that all their charges be dropped.

Link to Humboldt SDS flier.

Call the District Attorney Stacey Eads at 707-445-7411

[email protected]

Tell the District Attorney:

“My name is ___ from ___ and I am calling in to demand that you drop all charges against the Cal Poly Humboldt students, faculty, and community members who were arrested for protesting the genocide of Palestinians. Just as they stood with Palestine, we stand with every one of them. The world is watching. You need to do the right thing and drop the charges now.”

