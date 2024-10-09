Nasrallah’s martyrdom fuels resistance: The fight against imperialism and Zionism lives on

By staff

Atlanta, GA – The assassination of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, in an apocalyptic Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on September 28, has shaken Lebanon and the entire Middle East. For the forces of liberation, Nasrallah was a mighty resistance leader, a voice of the oppressed, and a tireless fighter for the liberation of Palestine. His death marks a deeply tragic moment in the struggle against Zionism and imperialism, but the legacy he built, one grounded in solidarity and liberation theology, will continue to inspire the masses of people who remain committed to his vision of a free and sovereign Arab world.

Nasrallah was the secretary-general of Hezbollah (the Party of God), a broad mass movement in Lebanon dedicated to national liberation and social justice. Under his guidance, Hezbollah grew from a small resistance group into a formidable political and military force, capable of challenging not only Israel but also the broader imperialist designs of the United States and its allies in the region. Nasrallah’s life was dedicated to defending the dignity and sovereignty of Lebanon and to supporting the Palestinian struggle for liberation.

A religious and political leader all at once, Nasrallah preached and practiced a form of Shi’a Islam – one rightly called “liberation theology.” Hezbollah, the “Party of God” as translated, is an armed resistance movement of the Lebanese people, which administers social services, education and medical care to the poor and oppressed in Lebanon, as well as to thousands of Palestinian refugees. Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah embraced the principles of national democratic revolution, always with an eye toward the broader liberation of the Middle East – and Palestine in particular.

Hezbollah defeated Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 2006, cementing itself as a significant counterweight to the designs of Zionism and U.S. imperialism in the region. In the 2010s, Hezbollah became an integral part of the Axis of Resistance in the Middle East. This anti-imperialist alliance encompasses the Palestinian resistance, the broad masses of Palestinians, the revolutionary and patriotic forces in Lebanon – of which Hezbollah plays the leading role” the Houthi movement in Yemen, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Syrian Arab Republic, and the national democratic militias in Iraq.

Hezbollah and Syria: International solidarity in practice

In 2010, the monopoly capitalist rulers of the United States, through its regional proxies, launched an all-out attack on the national democratic government of Syria. Enjoying regional backing by reactionary Gulf monarchies as well as the state of Israel, reactionary paramilitaries like al-Nusra Front and the Islamic State (IS) attempted to topple the popularly supported government of Bashar al-Assad. Despite brutal U.S. sanctions and diplomatic attempts at isolation, Hezbollah rallied to defend Assad’s government – one of the only principled supporters of Palestinian national liberation in the Middle East. Nasrallah’s decision to stand firmly behind Syria during the Western-backed proxy war against Assad demonstrated concrete international solidarity that helped cement the Axis of Resistance, which is the concrete form of the united front against U.S. imperialism and Zionism in the Middle East. In doing so, Hezbollah helped deal a crushing blow to the designs of U.S. imperialism.

Appropriately, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in his message to the Lebanese National Resistance in general and Hezbollah in particular, declared that Nasrallah’s martyrdom would not weaken the cause. “Resistance does not weaken with the martyrdom of its leader but remains firmly rooted in the hearts and minds,” Assad said, reminding all that Nasrallah’s legacy is far greater than any individual life. His leadership built the framework of a lasting struggle against occupation and imperialism, and his vision will guide future generations in the continued fight for justice.

Assad also emphasized Nasrallah’s role as a symbol of resistance across the Arab world, particularly in his unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. He commended Nasrallah for standing alongside Syria in its struggle against Zionism and praised him as a leader whose courage extended beyond Lebanon’s borders. For the Syrian people, Nasrallah was more than an ally – he was a brother in the fight for dignity and liberation. While his loss is deeply felt, Assad assured that the legacy of Nasrallah’s sacrifices would fuel the ongoing resistance until every occupied Arab land is free.

‘Free Palestine’ central to Nasrallah’s movement

Palestine, however, always remained at the heart of Nasrallah’s anti-imperialist theory and practice. His sermons often echoed the pain and suffering of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation. He understood that the liberation of Palestine was not just a local issue – it was the key link in the broader anti-colonial struggle against Western imperialism in the Middle East. “We fight for Palestine because it is the cause of justice, the cause of all who believe in human dignity,” Nasrallah once said – a belief that guided every decision he made as a leader.

An important Marxist-Leninist organization, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), issued a solemn declaration honoring the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, hailing him as a “great national Arab leader” who dedicated his life to the struggle for the Arab nation. The PFLP's statement emphasized that Nasrallah's assassination, resulting from a “treacherous Zionist raid” in Beirut, would not break the “banner of resistance,” but rather mark the “beginning of a new phase of greater strength and determination.” In mourning the loss of Nasrallah and his comrades, the PFLP affirmed its solidarity with Hezbollah and the Lebanese people, stressing that the blood shed by the resistance would fuel the ongoing struggle for the liberation of Palestine.

In its statement, the PFLP also highlighted Nasrallah's pivotal role in the regional resistance movement, describing him as an “exceptional leader” who left a lasting impact on the fight against Zionism and imperialism. The statement further noted that Nasrallah's leadership transcended the borders of Lebanon, as he played a crucial role in supporting Palestinian resistance factions with logistical support, military training and weapons. The PFLP reaffirmed its commitment to the cause of liberation, declaring that the resistance would continue to stand united against imperialist forces, armed with the “will of the peoples” until the final victory over Zionist occupation and the liberation of all occupied Arab lands.

Hezbollah: A movement born from resistance to Zionism

Nasrallah’s assassination comes at a time when Israel, with the full backing of the United States, is engaged in a genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people, particularly those living in the Gaza Strip. His death is part of Israel’s broader effort to crush all forms of resistance across the region, from the Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza to the cadre of Hezbollah defending their Lebanese homeland. Israel’s military triumphalism in this moment is intended to demoralize the people of Lebanon and Palestine, and to make them believe that resistance is futile. But history proves that imperialist war, no matter how brutal, cannot break the will of the people.

The Zionist state may celebrate this assassination as a victory, but history has shown that such victories are fleeting. When Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982, it quickly took control of large swathes of territory and even laid siege to Beirut. But out of that occupation grew Hezbollah, a movement that would ultimately force Israel to retreat in 2000, marking the first time that Israeli forces had been expelled from Arab land through military action. The current moment is no different. Nasrallah’s death, while a profound loss, will not break the spirit of the resistance. If anything, it will intensify it.

Hezbollah was founded in 1982 in response to the Israeli occupation of Lebanon, which lasted until 2000. Its success in forcing the Israeli military to withdraw without a formal ceasefire marked a turning point for the region, establishing Hezbollah as a symbol of Arab resistance to Israeli occupation. This victory not only solidified Hezbollah’s military reputation but also elevated its political influence in Lebanon. Hezbollah's ability to regenerate leadership and continue operations despite losses, such as the assassinations of key figures, further showcased its institutional resilience.

Western imperialism and the Israeli Zionists have consistently misread Hezbollah's strength, believing that assassinating leaders like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah would lead to the group’s collapse. They have never understood Hezbollah’s structure, deeply rooted in the working masses of the Lebanese people, which extends beyond individual figures. It enjoys strong community ties and ideological commitment among the broad masses of people in Lebanon. Even after the deaths of military leaders like Hajj Imad Mughniyeh and Sayyed Fouad Shokor, Hezbollah not only continued its operations but advanced its military capabilities, including the ability to launch successful precision missile strikes against Israel.

Hezbollah’s resilience is not just military in nature but also ideological, rooted in a commitment to defending Lebanon’s national sovereignty and resisting occupation, both by Israelis as well as undue influence by the reactionary Gulf monarchies. Its strong connection with local communities, predominantly but not exclusively Shi’a, ensures widespread support for its leadership as a resistance force.

Even as its leaders have died in cowardly Zionist assassination plots, Hezbollah continues to play a crucial role in the broader resistance against Zionism, directly supporting Palestinian organizations in Gaza and coordinating with allies to challenge Israeli and Western designs. This collective resilience makes it difficult for external powers to dismantle the movement, which is sustained by a deep sense of loyalty to land, national identity, and liberation.

Nasrallah himself assumed leadership of Hezbollah after Israel assassinated Abbas al-Musawi in 1992. Just as his predecessor’s martyrdom led to the strengthening of Hezbollah, so too will Nasrallah’s. The people of Lebanon and Palestine are no strangers to sacrifice, and they have learned through decades of struggle that true liberation comes only through steadfast resistance.

Repeated efforts by Israel and the U.S. to dismantle Hezbollah and other resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine have consistently fallen short. The core reason for this failure lies in the West’s misreading of the Resistance, which is deeply rooted in historical injustices, ideological strength and resilience. Targeting leaders like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah overlooks the fact that Hezbollah is not dependent on one person. This miscalculation reinforces the stereotype that Middle Eastern movements rely solely on charismatic leaders, ignoring their strong institutions and community support. As a result, Hezbollah has not only survived the loss of leaders but has continued to grow stronger.

Hezbollah’s military capabilities, for example, significantly advanced after the assassinations of leaders like Hajj Imad Mughniyeh and Sayyed Fouad Shokor. Rather than weakening, the group developed more sophisticated missile systems and refined its tactics, as seen in its operations in Syria during the battles of Qusayr and Aleppo against both U.S.-backed rebels like al-Nusra Front and the reactionaries in the Islamic State (IS). Even recent targeted strikes aimed at destabilizing Hezbollah has shown the movement possessing an ability to regenerate leadership and maintain its strength.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned in 2006, “If you strike Beirut, we will strike Haifa – and beyond Haifa.” This institutional resilience has made it difficult for Israel and the U.S. to dismantle the group, as they fail to grasp the depth of its ideological commitment and community-based support, which ensure its continued survival. The future does not bode well for Israel.

The struggle continues

Nasrallah gave his life for Palestine, for Lebanon, and for oppressed peoples across the world. And while his enemies may celebrate his death, they will soon discover that resistance, as Nasrallah often reminded us, is not an individual – it is an idea. And ideas, especially those born of justice and liberation, can never be bombed out of existence. Those ideas find their expression in organizations like Hezbollah, and their strength will only magnify in the face of this cowardly assassination.

In moments of tragedy, it is vital to remember that resistance movements like Hezbollah are not built on the charisma or will of one individual. They are rooted in the broad masses of working people. As the Algerian revolutionary Frantz Fanon wrote, “Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it, or betray it.” Nasrallah discovered his mission. He fulfilled it, and his martyrdom only strengthens the resolve of those left behind to carry on the fight.

#International #Lebanon #Palestine #AntiWarMovement #Rememberances #Hezbollah #Nasrallah