Napa Valley says “Bring Kilmar home”

By staff

Napa, CA – Napa Valley protesters lined Soscol Avenue in the hundreds as they came out for an April 19 day of action against Trump. Many held signs denouncing Trump and his racist agenda, others held flags of solidarity with Palestine.

Chants demanded “Musk and Trump have got to go!” Many protesters began shouting, “Bring Kilmar home,” with local drummers adding to the amplification of the chant. Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was illegally deported March 15.

A Napa resident, Diana Velasquez shared her thoughts, “I came out here today because I felt the need to speak out against what this administration is doing – especially toward our gente, the Chicano community. Trump used our people as a target to get elected, and now we’re seeing actions that feel more like a dictatorship than a democracy.

“As a Chicana born here, I recognize the privilege that comes with my citizenship. That’s why I feel a responsibility to speak up—for those in our community who may be too afraid to do so, and I completely understand that fear.

“But staying silent only makes things worse. Even if you’re a citizen, none of us are truly safe when injustice is normalized. What we witnessed with family separations and deportations—that should have never happened.

“We have to keep raising awareness and speaking out, because any of us—or someone we love—could be next. I’m here in solidarity with my community in Napa. And to all those resisting: Arriba la gente! Arriba el pueblo! Let’s keep fighting. Let’s keep showing up.”

The demonstration wrapped up with a sense of community and quiet determination. Protesters lingered, exchanging information, making connections, and building solidarity across generations and struggles. Cars passing by honked in support, some drivers raising fists or flashing peace signs, echoing the energy from the sidewalk.

For many, the call to “Bring Kilmar home” was more than a chant—it was a symbol of a broader struggle for justice, dignity, and the right to belong. Napa’s message was clear: the people are paying attention, standing together, and refusing to be silenced.

