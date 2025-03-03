Napa Valley marches for immigrant rights

By staff

Napa, CA – The month of March began with a powerful display of solidarity in Wine Country, as community members rallied and marched in support of their immigrant neighbors.

On March 1, a sunny Saturday afternoon, the streets of downtown Napa buzzed with tourists sampling wine and fine dining. But cutting through the soft background of jazz music, the chants of “From Napa Valley to LA, immigrants are here to stay!” rang out, demanding attention.

Marching alongside other local organizations, including North Bay CSO, demonstrators made their way down Napa’s busy restaurant-lined streets. Workers stepped out to high-five marchers, offering gestures of support. The procession continued past the Napa Police Department and City Hall before culminating at Memorial Park, overlooking the Napa River.

A CSO member and Napa resident originally from Michoacán, Mexico, reflected on the significance of the march, stating, “Napa is an interesting place with a lot of Trump supporters. Their hate is ridiculous, especially in a land that doesn’t belong to them, it can feel intimidating, but at the same time, it motivates me to be loud and let it be known that immigrants are here to stay.”

She added, “The fact that so many people are marching today makes me feel hopeful. This is why I show up.”

Another CSO member, Xulio Soriano, reminded the crowd of the land’s deeper history, stating, “The Wappo are the original people of this land. They cared for the river and the soil – the same land that makes ‘Wine Country’ so fertile today. I am an immigrant, and I am here to stay!”

Napa Valley is often seen as a playground for the wealthy, a destination for indulgence. But on this day, the community sent a clear message: Wine Country runs on immigrant worker power, and they will not be ignored.

#NapaCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #CSO #NBCSO #Featured