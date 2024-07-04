NAARPR mobilizing for march on RNC

By Mick Kelly

Minneapolis, MN – The National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARAPR) is one of the organizations that has joined the Coalition to March on the RNC and is mobilizing for the major protest on the opening day of the Republican National Convention, July 15, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Frank Chapman, the executive director of the NAARPR, states, “Why are we marching? We’re marching because as a nation and as a people, we are currently witnessing the wholesale destruction of democracy; we are witnessing war mongering and genocide.”

Chapman continued, “We are marching because it’s our duty and responsibility to stop our government from being, in the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., ‘the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today.’”

More than 100 organizations have announced their support for the protest spearheaded by the Coalition to March on the RNC.

#MinneapolisMN #NAARPR #RNC #RepublicanNationalConvention