By staff

Dallas, TX – On October 14, organizers with the Dallas chapter of the National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (NAARPR Dallas) spoke at Dallas City Hall to call for the city council to move forward a resolution denouncing the crimes of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and demanding for an independent investigation into ICE violence.

Lili Delgado, an organizer with NAARPR Dallas, said at the open mic period, “Dallas City Council has a responsibility towards its residents, be they documented or undocumented. We demand the city of Dallas issue an official statement denouncing ICE shootings and killings and also pledges to use all its available powers to investigate directly or fund an independent investigation in the event of an ICE shooting or killing here in Dallas.”

Delgado continued, “This is about actions and not just words and we have to ensure that there are independent investigations into these shootings; it is our duty to our community to ensure there is justice for the actual events.”

ICE has shot at least 24 people since last year, including Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was killed by ICE in Houston earlier this year, and Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, who was shot and is being held captive by ICE in Austin.

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