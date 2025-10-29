More than 1000 rally in Tallahassee for No Kings protest

By staff

Tallahassee, FL – On Saturday, October 18, over 1000 people rallied at the Florida Capitol to protest Donald Trump’s attacks on immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights, and democratic rights altogether.

Members of the No King Rally headed towards the center of the capitol to hear speeches from Tallahassee’s Indivisible Chapter. People also gathered around progressive organizations that led chants and gave separate speeches at another spot within the protest.

“Donald Trump, we’re not scared, we’re not going anywhere!” shouted Delilah Pierre, president of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC). After the protest, Pierre explained, “I attended the No Kings protest because I wanted to say no to the continuing attacks on Palestine, to the police brutality and crimes that are still frequent and unpunished, to the detention centers and illegal arrests of undocumented immigrants. Everyone here might not have the same ideas, but we have a common goal – to fight back against the Trump administration and win!”

“We cannot win unless we are organized, unless we are unified,” said Regina Joseph, who spoke on behalf of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “We’re giving $20 billion to Argentina – we force other places to accept immigrants and wage war around the world while other people are starving. That’s not right! We need to organize something outside of the two party system, a political party that will fight and stand with the people!”

“Amidst mass liberal big-tent protests, immigrant rights activists need to push the massive upsurge of people into the political struggle to build something radical and real,” said Aedan Bennett, a member of the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance.

Activists from the TCAC stayed hours after the main protest ended, rallying with the protesters still remaining and energizing people to fight against the Trump administration.

