MN rally supports mifepristone ruling for abortions

By Robyn Harbison and Kristen Bledsoe

Minneapolis, MN—On June 13, members of the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee (MNAAC) and their allies gathered for an emergency rally after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on mifepristone. Mifepristone is one of the two drugs commonly used for medication abortion. The ruling affects women and others’ healthcare across the entire country.

30 people held banners and signs, “Defend medical abortion!” and “Safe and legal abortion for all.” The rallygoers listened to speeches from local movement leaders and waved to supporters who drove past.

The Supreme Court ruling on this case, known as FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, maintained mifepristone’s nationwide availability by mail. The court ruled that the anti-abortion Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine did not have standing to sue because they had not actually been negatively affected by the existing FDA regulations.

MNAAC member Carolyn Handke started the program, emphasizing that mifepristone has proven safe and effective for over 20 years. Handke explained there is cause to celebrate for pro-choice activists, but the legal outcome is more complicated than it seems.

Hanke said, “Conservative anti-abortion forces have been gunning for mifepristone ever since it was approved by the FDA, including with this totally bullshit case, where they’ve cherry-picked retracted studies in order to say that mifepristone isn’t safe!”

Handke continued, “They know that restricting mifepristone would be the biggest blow to abortion rights since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and even though they haven’t succeeded this time around, they will be back for more! For now, know that the fight isn’t over!”

Members of Women Against Military Madness (WAMM) and the Anti-War Committee expressed solidarity with the reproductive justice movement. They made clear the connections between U.S. wars abroad and the fight for bodily autonomy at home.

“The issue of bodily autonomy is not just connected to reproductive healthcare, but it is also about reclaiming our power back, in order for all people from all nations and their bodies to be free from the threat of warfare and nuclear annihilation,” said Sarah Martin of WAMM.

Attendees held handmade signs reading “Genocide is not pro-choice” in solidarity with Gazans of Palestine who are currently facing a collapsed healthcare system and constant bombardment by the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide.

Anti-abortion forces have been clear that this will not be the last time they challenge abortion as an accessible medical procedure. In fact, this is already taking place with Idaho and Moyle, et al. v. United States, a case which calls into question the legitimacy of EMTALA (Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act)—a federal statute which mandates that hospitals provide the required care to stabilize a patient, including termination of a pregnancy if necessary, and protects doctors who perform emergency abortions in states where abortion is banned.

Bry Chipley of MNAAC spoke, “This portion of EMTALA is now being called into question in states with abortion bans where state legislators want to have the right to persecute doctors performing abortions in instances where the life of the patient is not in immediate danger.”

Chipley continued, “People who are being denied care for conditions such as ectopic pregnancies, are never going to deliver a healthy baby who is expected to live beyond the first few weeks of life. These people are being tortured and subjected to the potential for permanent disability or fertility loss by conservative lawmakers for no reason other than to exercise control over our bodies.”

A decision on the case concerning EMTALA is slated for release by the end of June, and at the end of the rally, activists with MNAAC promised to respond in the streets when the decision drops. For more on future events fighting for reproductive rights, you can follow MNAAC on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook at @MN_AAC.

