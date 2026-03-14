MN immigrant rights activists demand executive action for a sanctuary state

By staff

Saint Paul, MN – Members of the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) held a press conference in front of the office of Governor Tim Walz, March 11, to demand immediate action from state leaders to make Minnesota a sanctuary state. MIRAC announced their new campaign aiming to pressure Governor Walz to sign an executive order that will use every power at his disposal to protect immigrant residents.

In the wake of Operation Metro Surge, activists are wary of the announcement by border czar Tom Homan of “unprecedented cooperation” between local and state law enforcement agencies and ICE.

Speaking on behalf of the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice (TCC4J), Jae Yates stated, “We are sick and tired of ineffective leadership from the DFL and broader Democrat establishment. Ultimately, state leaders left the people of our state to fend for themselves during this crisis. Democrat politicians were willing to use this crisis to improve their images with heartfelt statements on camera, but have shown little political will to actually protect residents from ICE.”

MIRAC has already joined dozens of organizations across Minnesota working to pass sanctuary state legislation, but knows that immigrant residents can’t afford to wait. They will push for a gubernatorial executive order because there is a need for an immediate response to the urgent threats and hardships faced by thousands of the state’s residents.

Speakers outlined the demands of the campaign, some of which include: Banning all collaboration between local agencies and ICE; protecting sensitive locations from immigration enforcement; prohibiting the use of state property by federal agents; banning face coverings and requiring all agents to clearly display their agency affiliation; defending protesters against political repression by demand that state and federal prosecutors drop all charges against ICE observers and anti-ICE protesters; arresting and prosecuting the killer agents and federal agents who violated laws around warrants and excessive force; providing justice for victims of ICE terror through financial assistance, and implementing a statewide eviction moratorium.

MIRAC member Myrka Zambrano stated, “The people of Minnesota will not stand for spineless leadership that make compromises and sell us out. We make no compromises when we fight for our neighbors in the streets. We want action and we will hold leaders accountable for our livelihood and that of our neighbors.”

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