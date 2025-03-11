MN: Halimy Hall hearing outcome announced, suspensions dropped! Major win for the students

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from UMN Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

On March 10, after 10 days of deliberation, the University of Minnesota’s panel for the disciplinary hearing of the students arrested during the occupation of Halimy Hall decided that the student protestors were found not responsible for the unjust charges of violation of local, state or federal laws, theft, property damage, and vandalism because of the absolute lack of evidence.

The sanctions decided by the panelists involve a one-year disciplinary probation, 40 hours of community service, prohibition of entry to Morrill Hall for one year, and a restorative justice resolution that will involve writing a letter to the Morrill Hall employees impacted by the protest and engaging in a listening circle with them. All students were offered a restorative justice option instead of punitive justice.

The dropping of suspensions and restitutions, as well as the panel finding the protestors not guilty on a majority of the initial Student Code violations, is a huge win for pro-Palestinian student activism. The panel also notably found the protestors not guilty of violating local, state, or federal laws, further delineating the illegitimacy of the current bogus felony charges on protestor Robyn Harbison. This is especially meaningful coming after Rebecca Cunningham’s most recent email to the university body, stating that the university will fully comply with the Anti-Defamation League’s investigation into anti-semitism on the university campus.

We are in a moment of increased political repression and fear, people are becoming afraid to use their voice to protest the injustices around them. In this moment, it is especially vital that we keep standing up and protesting Trump’s attacks and that we keep fighting for Palestinian liberation. The hearing results constitute a major victory for the entire student movement, but we must keep fighting against the repression that is rampant on campuses across the country, especially following the kidnapping of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil by ICE. We will continue to stand up and support all protesters facing unjust repression because as long as our University or country remains complicit in genocide it is our duty to fight back.

While the University and Rebecca Cunningham continue to preemptively appeal to Zionist bodies and Trump’s increasingly repressive executive orders, the students and the pro-Palestine movement stand strong. When placed under the intense scrutiny of a proper legal procedure and the strong support of the community to back the students, the university’s case crumbled due to a lack of evidence. Despite every effort to harass and intimidate the students into a guilty verdict, the university’s attempt to capitulate to Zionism failed.

During an era of heightened repression for student activists, including the involuntary detainment of pro-Palestinian foreign student activists by the Department of Homeland Security, it is vitally important for students to continue showing up to fight for Palestine and to fight for their fellow students. As we continue to see increased repression against people’s movements at large, we must remember to stay loud about our repression because this victory was only possible thanks to the tireless struggle of the students and the community at large.

We will continue to struggle against all political repression and for a free Palestine!

Dare to struggle!

Dare to win!

#MinneapolisMN #MN #StudentMovement #PoliticalRepression #FreeSpeech #SDS #Statement