Minnesotans protest to demand U.S. hands off Cuba

By Cedar Larson

Minneapolis, MN – On Wednesday, June 17, about 30 protesters gathered at the busy intersection of Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue to demand U.S hands off Cuba. Passing cars were supportive with many honks and fists out the windows. Chants of “What’s the number one threat to the world today? Donald Trump and the USA!” could be heard down the street. The action was organized by the Minnesota Peace Action Coalition.

In the last year the United States has tightened sanctions on Cuba, resulting in intensified shortages of fuel, medicine and food. Linden Garcia-Torres, a healthcare worker and member of Women Against Military Madness’s Hands Off Latin America committee, spoke about the impact of deadly sanctions on Cuban hospitals.

“When hospitals lose power, medical supplies are accessible to only 3% of Cubans in pharmacies, and infant mortality increases to 148 percent the level prior to Cuba’s reinstatement on the [U.S. government designated] ‘State Sponsors of Terror’ list in 2018. And public water access is strained by lack of fuel,” Garcia-Torres said. He noted that even with deadly sanctions, Cuba still has a lower infant mortality rate than the Twin Cities does for Black and indigenous people giving birth.

Garcia-Torres continued, “An invasion would make visible the corrupt, extortive practices and policies of the U.S. regime.”

Earlier this month, in an attempt to show strength during a failing war in the Middle East, Trump imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. These new sanctions also include attacks on the president’s wife and stepson as well as the son and grandson of former President Raul Castro, brother of Cuba’s former leader Fidel Castro, for whom the U.S. also issued an arrest warrant for last month.

Trump and the U.S. claim that Cuba’s policies of free healthcare, free education, and housing programs are a threat to U.S. security, but speakers at the protest underscored that the real threat to global peace and security is the United States itself.

Liz Bolsoni, a member of the Minnesota Anti-War Committee, spoke about the violence of the U.S. government against foreign countries, saying, “Our government doesn’t want to simply arbitrarily take out people in power, but it wants to take out an idea and the mere possibility of any nation or people that exist in opposition to the U.S.”

“We have a lot to learn from the Cubans who have shown that international solidarity, not power grabbing, is what being on the right side of history means,” Bolsoni continued.

Calls for international solidarity were echoed by other speakers who made connections between Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, Lebanon and Palestine.

Nadiyah Salawdeh, a member of the Minnesota chapter of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, explained, “It is because of this internationalism that the ruling class is targeting Iran, Cuba and Venezuela. Alone, these countries may pose a threat, but together, the ruling class knows that they cannot and will not win. As a movement, we must demand an end to the U.S.’s illegal occupation of Cuba in Guantanamo Bay and an end to its genocidal sanctions. We must demand no war on Cuba.”

Salawdeh continued to speak to the connection to Palestine, where collective punishment has been on full display throughout the genocide, with severe food insecurity reaching alarming levels across the territory, leaving large numbers of families struggling to meet basic nutritional needs. “From Cuba to Palestine, food should be nourishment, not a weapon. Kids should be able to grow up without fear of a bomb dropping on their home or their school. The people of the land should have sovereign control over their own land,” Salawdeh concluded.

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