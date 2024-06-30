Minnesota Workers United holds panel and discussion on “Palestine in the Workplace”

By Sorcha Lona

Minneapolis, MN – On Thursday, June 27, 25 workers gathered to hear a panel of rank-and-file union members share their experience of bringing Palestine solidarity to the workplace, followed by practical discussions of how attendees can take action to support the Palestine struggle for liberation on the shop floor.

Co-emcees David Gilbert-Pederson, a longtime labor organizer and member of Minnesota Workers United, and Meredith Aby-Keirsted, a union educator and leader in the anti-war movement in the Twin Cities, introduced the lineup of panelists, who included Anthony Taylor-Gouge, a former member of UFCW 663 and organizer with AFSCME 3800 at the University of Minnesota; Natasha Dockter, first vice-president of MFT Local 59, and Revmira, a member of Starbucks Workers United.

“In my view, there are three kinds of organizing in the workplace: institutional, relational and personal,” said Dockter. Institutional organizing, she described, included the passage of a Pro-Palestine resolution shortly after October 7. The resolution angered Zionist groups, which aggressively lobbied union members to vote to repeal the resolution and release a counter-statement condemning the Palestinian resistance. The vote to repeal the Pro-Palestine statement failed. However, a counter-statement was passed.

“We learned from this experience, we needed to do more relational organizing to mobilize union members to vote against the counter statement. One-on-one conversations in the workplace are critical,” stated Dockter.

Members of MFT Local 59 have their pensions managed by the Minnesota State Board of Investments (SBI), which invests public sector union workers pensions in companies complicit in Israeli apartheid and genocide, as well as direct Israel bonds. Members of the local have been mobilized to speak at SBI meetings to demand divestment from Israel, “I don’t know of a single teacher that wants their money being used to kill and harm children and families. We do our jobs because we care about kids, and not just our own,” said Dockter.

A barista and member of Starbucks Workers United spoke about the contradicting realities within their workplace, stating, “The majority of our co-workers are very progressive, and very pro-Palestine,” the Starbucks corporation, however ,is one of the highest profile boycott targets for their support of the Israeli occupation. Starbucks Workers United faces legal barriers to supporting the boycott, but they were able to pass a pro-Palestine resolution, and many wear legally protected union pins displaying the Palestinian flag.

Not all unions or labor organizations release statements or take similar institutional steps. Anthony Taylor-Gouge worked at Seward Co-op in South Minneapolis for eight years and was an organizer with UFCW Local 663. During his time there, only weeks before October 7, the workers at Seward Co-op had the highest strike authorization vote percentage in local UFCW history, they won a contract the next day.

Taylor-Gouge described how this militant environment was very useful once the Palestine solidarity movement took off. Workers at Seward Co-op wore Pro-Palestine union pins, drawing criticism from their union, as UFCW has broadly not taken a stance against the genocide in Palestine. This contradiction demonstrates the importance of a militant rank and file in a union. There are times when members have to get their union to say no, and fight union bureaucracy when it goes against the wishes of its members.

In the discussion after panelists speeches, attendees were split up into three groups: members of private sector unions, public sector unions, and unorganized workers. Groups discussed how their workplaces and unions have related to Palestine solidarity work and discussed strategies to start or continue to build militant action in their workplace to support the Palestine solidarity movement and Palestinian resistance.

#MinneapolisMN #MNWorkersUnited #UFCW663 #AFSCME3800 #MFT #StarbucksWorkersUnited #Palestine