Minnesota Workers United and community protest Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

By Jasper Nordin

Minneapolis MN – On Sunday, July 13, over 100 community members rallied at Minneapolis’ Mayday Plaza to speak out against the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” (BBB), passed by Congress and signed into law by Donald Trump on July 4.

The BBB is set to bring about both the largest tax cut for the rich and largest addition to the federal deficit in many years. Alongside these giveaways to the wealthy, the BBB will also make historic cuts to, among other programs, SNAP and Medicaid, vital federal programs that millions of low income people rely on.

Protesters withstood the summer heat and humidity, as well as smoky air caused by Canadian wildfires to speak out about the BBB as an attack on the working class. The crowd waved signs calling for an end to deportations and genocide, while demanding increased spending on human needs such as employment, education and environmental justice. Cars passing by honked in support as the crowd chanted “We want jobs and education, not wars and deportation!”

The demonstration was organized by Minnesota Workers United (MWU), who decried the BBB as the latest in a series of attacks on working and oppressed peoples launched by the Trump administration.

MWU describes itself as “a group of rank-and-file union members, workers, and community members dedicated to building a fighting labor movement.” Speakers at the rally included several union workers and organizers, as well as activists from a variety of people’s movements.

Organizations speaking at the rally alongside MWU included the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, Minnesota Labor for Palestine, Minnesota Anti-War Committee, the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice, and the Minnesota Library Workers’ Coalition. A worker from Planned Parenthood also spoke about how the BBB is an attack on reproductive rights and the need for the community and unions to fight back.

Luke Wiebolt, a member of MWU, said to the crowd, “I urge you to not give up or fall into escapism, but to instead join forces with your fellow workers, to join an organization, a union, and to build community amidst these attacks. We will fight back against the attacks on workers, on healthcare, on immigrants, on women and reproductive rights, and on the environment.”

The closing speech in the lineup was from Angel Smith-El, a longtime community activist and organizer with the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice. Smith-El highlighted how oppressed nationalities and the urban poor have faced attacks and challenges such as the most recent ones posed by the passage of the BBB and had stood up and fought back for their rights. Closing out her speech, she succinctly exclaimed, “Tax the rich, stop the cuts!”

#MinneapolisMN #PeoplesStruggles #Labor #Trump #BBB #MWU #MIRAC #MLP #MNAWC #TCC4J #MLWC