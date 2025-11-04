Minnesota demands end to the blockade on Cuba. Stop attacking Venezuela!

By Kim DeFranco

St. Paul, MN – On October 29, the world came together to support of the United Nations voting on Cuba’s resolution to end 63-year U.S. blockade on Cuba. Participating in the national day of action, the Solidarity Committee on the Americas (SCOTA) and Minnesota Cuba Committee gathered at the Women Against Military Madness’ End War weekly vigil on the Marshall Avenue/Lake Street bridge.

About 45 people rallied to expose the United States government’s brutal blockade on Cuba. It was a pleasant and sunny day as supporters walked up and down on the bridge that goes over the Mississippi River between Saint Paul and Minneapolis. They carried carrying signs expressing their message, “Cuba si, bloqueo no,” “Hands off Cuba,” “Take Cuba off the U.S. terrorist list” and “Say yes to the U.N. resolution.”

As people continued to cross back and forth, they cheered and waved when cars and buses honked in support.

As the rally ended, Sarah Martin, member of SCOTA (WAMM) called the group together by chanting, “Cuba si!, ¡Bloqueo no!” along with “When the people of Venezuela are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

Martin addressed the crowd, “That's why we're here tonight, right? Two pretty outrageous things going on in the Caribbean and in our backyard. The blockade on Cuba and Trump’s bombings on boats in international waters and threatening Venezuela. All of this really has been alarming and we want to highlight Venezuela along with supporting Cuba.”

Rebecca Pera from Solidarity Community of the Americas stated, “As we draw awareness to the 33rd annual vote to remove Cuba off of the SSOT and to end the over six-decade illegal and inhumane embargo and blockade against our Cuban neighbors. We know that Ronald Reagan put Cuba on the U.S. State Sponsor of Terrorism (SSOT) originally for when Cuba accepted people who were being persecuted by racist, illegal persecution in the United States, like Assata Shakur.”

Pera continued, “They can't get medical supplies. They can't get food, construction supplies, or infrastructure supplies. We know that Cuba's medical brigades and medical professionals are the best in the world.”

Sandi Sherman, member of the MN Cuba Committee, talked about the solidarity of countries standing with Cuba. “This was demonstrated before the United Nations General Assembly when 165 countries voted to oppose the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.”

Sherman continued, “Cuba makes a new call to mobilize the international community to stop military action against Venezuela. Once again, this is their statement, we declare our firm and unwavering support for the Bolivarian and Chavista government of Venezuela and for the popular and military unity of the Venezuelan people. Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace.”

As the Trump administration heightens their attacks in the Caribbean, the Solidarity Committee on the Americas (SCOTA) and Minnesota Cuba Committee will continue to speak out for Cuba and Venezuela.

