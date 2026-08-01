Minnesota demands end to oil blockade on Cuba

By Meredith Aby

Minneapolis, MN: On July 30, 35 people protested at Loring Park in Minneapolis to demand an end to the U.S. oil blockade on Cuba. The protest was called by the MN Anti-War Committee (AWC) and Women Against Military Madness’ HOLA (Hands Off Latin America) Committee as a part of the Anti-War Action Network’s call for a week of action in solidarity with Cuba.

An increasing amount of international attention is focused on the consequences of President Trump’s tightened blockade on the island. Since the U.S. kidnapped Venezuelan President Maduro, the Trump administration has imposed a six-month-long U.S. oil blockade on the island, which is causing a humanitarian crisis. Electric water pumps frequently sit idle due to lack of power, leaving major cities like Havana struggling with running water. Hospitals and medical manufacturing have also slowed down due to the lack of electricity.

Ben Golden, an organizer with the MN Anti-War Committee, emceed the protest. He explained, “The U.S. has engineered a deadly economic crisis so that they can manufacture an excuse for regime change in Cuba, but we won’t stand for it! Warfare is not always waged in bombs and bullets, and the U.S. is waging a reprehensible war on Cuba in the form of this embargo. We are here to say that we stand with the sovereignty of the Cuban people; end the embargo, and down with the U.S. war machine!”

Sarah Martin, a founder of the Hands Off Latin America committee, was the first speaker at the protest. Martin has traveled on solidarity trips to Venezuela and Cuba, which are both being threatened by the Trump administration. She said, “Both countries, Cuba and Venezuela, asserted their sovereignty and independence and broke free from the hold of U.S. imperialism and began to build societies which put people first, especially the poor. The U.S. did not take kindly to this, and both countries have been in the crosshairs of the U.S. empire no matter what administration was in power.”

Martin concluded, “The peoples of both countries are resilient and committed to their revolutions. It is up to us in the belly of the beast to do everything we can to interfere with Trump and Rubio’s plans. So, we’re here today and we’ll continue to come out until the U.S. backs off and ends the war threats, ends the oil embargo, and ends the blockade on Cuba.”

During the protest, two banners were hung from the bridge from Loring Park to the Walker Art Center over Interstate 94 demanding “End the blockade on Cuba” and “Let Cuba live! End the embargo on Cuba!” Thousands of drivers saw the banners and honked and waved to show support.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #AntiWarMovement #Cuba