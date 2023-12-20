Minnesota: Christmas season bannering for Palestine

By Sarah Martin

Spring Lake Park, MN – December 19, 25 Palestine solidarity activists bannered over a busy highway at rush hour in a northern suburb of Minneapolis, near Spring Lake Park High School. The banners read, “The oldest Christians in the world are Palestinian. End Israeli apartheid. End Israeli occupation,” and “Equal rights for all! Say no to Israeli apartheid.”

The action was organized by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP). Mariam El-Khatib, long time organizer and activist with AMP said, “I live close to here and it’s so heartening to hear the response of all the cars. We’ll continue to come out like this until there’s a ceasefire and Palestine is free.”

